South Africa: Western Cape Urges Collective Responsibility to Save Lives On the Roads

Western Cape Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, has expressed deep concern about road fatalities during this festive season, emphasising the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures.

The Western Cape experienced a devastating week on the roads with 11 fatalities, including nine pedestrians, between 17 and 22 December 2024.

"Every life lost is a painful reminder of our need to change road behaviour. These are not just statistics, they represent families shattered by preventable tragedies. We must act now to save lives," Sileku said.

The MEC emphasised the urgent need for action due to the rising number of pedestrian deaths.

Sileku called on the pedestrians to wear reflective clothing to ensure they are visible, especially at night or during poor visibility, and to never walk under the influence as alcohol impairs judgment and increases the risk of accidents.

In addition, he urged pedestrians to always use safe crossings and remain alert of their surroundings.

"Drivers, reduce your speed and stay alert - slowing down saves lives. Pedestrians, make yourself visible, stay sober, and be aware. Now is the time for action, before another life is lost," he warned.

The Western Cape Provincial Government said it remained committed to reducing road fatalities through constant law enforcement, education and public cooperation.

"Let's make this festive season one in which we prioritise safety above all else and work together to protect lives on the road."

Meanwhile, this week 111 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, preventing further tragedies.

In total, 196 integrated operations were conducted, stopping 29 153 vehicles.

Key figures from law enforcement efforts:

· 124 speeding offenses, with a shocking 162 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

· 10 492 fines for violations, including unroadworthy vehicles, reckless driving and fraud.

· 31 vehicles were impounded, and 214 were discontinued for safety violations.

· 148 total arrests, including nine for reckless driving, 11 for fraudulent documents, and four for bribery.

Road safety reminders:

· If you drink, do not drive. Even small amounts of alcohol impair your judgment. Plan and find a safer way home.

· Always buckle up. No trip is too short to skip this life-saving step.

· Watch for pedestrians. Slow down and stay vigilant, especially in areas with high foot traffic.