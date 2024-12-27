South Africa: Beach Tagging Programme Reunites Lost Children With Their Families

The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme tagged 25 770 children over the public holidays, reuniting 169 lost children with their families.

Coordinated by the Community, Arts, and Culture Development Department, the busiest beaches were Strandfontein (3 264 tags), Strand (3 183 tags) and Monwabisi (3 005 tags).

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said the number of children tagged is an indication of how packed the beaches were.

"It is easy for young children to lose sight of where their family is located and get lost in the crowds. A number of the lost children in the past two days were not tagged.

"Parents and caregivers can rest assured that their information is confidential and is only used when their child is lost and it helps us to keep your little ones safe," van der Ross explained.

With more holidays and good weather coming up, van der Ross encouraged parents and caregivers who visit the beach with children to find the Identikidz registration desks and get their little ones tagged.

The tag helps reunite lost or displaced children with their families.

The team collaborates closely with the provincial Department of Social Development, the city's enforcement agencies, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the safety and successful reunification of these children.

The rest of the participating beaches returned the following statistics:

· Camps Bay: 1 933

· Muizenberg: 2 904

· Mnandi: 2 589

· Sea Point: 460

· Harmony Park: 1 815

· Gordon's Bay: 1 486

· Fish Hoek: 1 109

· Milnerton Beach: 1 165

· Melkbosstrand: 664

· Silwerstroom: 893

· Lagoon Beach: 332

· Big Bay: 785

· Maiden's Cove: 183