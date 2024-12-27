South Africa: Gauteng Premier to Visit Eldorado Park

27 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Acting Gauteng Premier Lebogang Maile will visit Eldorado Park on Saturday following the murder of a female traffic warden.

"I am deeply disturbed by the senseless killing of our dedicated Traffic Warden. As the Gauteng Provincial Government, we condemn all forms of violence, especially against women," said the Acting Premier ahead of his visit.

The visit comes after the tragic murder of the warden who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend who is a police officer.

"We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and support is provided to the affected family and community," he said.

Maile is set to visit the Eldorado Park Police station before proceeding to visit the family of the murdered warden.

