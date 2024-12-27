South Africa: Concern Over Increase in Violent Crime in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has expressed deep concern over the increase in fatal violent crimes reported in the province during the festive season.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 26 December, three men, aged between 26 and 36, were shot and killed execution-style, in the KwaMpondo area of Dabhazi, Nongoma, located in the Zululand District Municipality.

The reports suggest that the deceased had one gunshot wound in the head.

"We appeal to community members to assist law enforcement with information that could lead to the apprehension of whoever is responsible for this heinous crime.

"Law enforcement cannot win the war against crime without the active participation of community members," said Ntuli.

In another incident in the Amahlongwa area in Umkomazi, police reports revealed that a woman was stabbed multiple times by her partner in the early hours of Thursday.

However, swift police action led to the arrest of the perpetrator.

"We are concerned about this blatant disregard for human life we are witnessing along the South Coast of the province. This is a call for concern. Such crimes point to a deep moral decay in our society. We must appeal to all men to protect our women at all costs," the Premier added.

Ntuli emphasised that the provincial government, law enforcement, traditional leadership, and various stakeholders are working diligently to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The Premier believes that it is the responsibility of all men to respect and always protect the dignity and right to life of all women.

Yesterday, Ntuli, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba, Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Acting Head of the Department of Community Safety and Liaison Nkosenye Zulu led a safety awareness campaign and walk.

The event began at uShaka Marine World and concluded at Suncoast Casino.

The walk was designed to enhance safety measures during the festive season, allowing the Premier to engage directly with holidaymakers, beachgoers, community members, and businesspeople.

It also highlighted the provincial government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and holidaymakers.