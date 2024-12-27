Nigeria: At Christmas - Can, Clerics Seek End to Hardship, Hunger

The umbrella body of Christians in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and clergy have called for an end to hardship, hunger and religious extremism in Nigeria as Christians celebrate Christmas.

The Christian body called on political leaders to remain resolute in the fight against hunger and take decisive steps to ensure that no Nigerian is left hungry or in need.

In his Christmas message to Nigerians, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh said that the fight against hunger should be carried out by strengthening the agricultural sector, reducing food prices, and addressing inequality.

Okoh, while urging Nigerians to commit to fostering peace and order in their communities, said that as they commemorate the birth of Christ, Christmas should inspire them to be agents of change in their society.

"Leaders must act with compassion and wisdom to create a nation where every individual's basic needs are met. As individuals, let us strive to live out the teachings of Jesus by showing love, patience, and care to those around us," he said.

On his part, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has urged the Federal and State Governments to tackle unemployment and religious extremism as critical steps toward addressing Nigeria's pervasive insecurity.

In his 2024 Christmas message, Bishop Kukah identified insecurity as the offspring of corruption and stressed the need for holistic solutions to the nation's challenges.

"Insecurity cannot be overcome without addressing unemployment and violent religious extremism, which breed conditions for violence," he stated.

The cleric called for the enforcement of laws to prosecute perpetrators of religious extremism, describing them as criminals and murderers.

Bishop Kukah also appealed to Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and moral responsibilities, regardless of the nation's structural failures.

"We are the light of the world; a city on a hill that cannot be hidden. We must not allow the weaknesses and failures of the Nigerian state to become an excuse for doing wrong," he said.

He admonished Christians to adhere to their baptismal vows and prioritise divine law over human instruments, such as the Constitution.

"The Constitution has its flaws, but the Word of God is a divine command, inerrant, and written in the hearts of good Christians," he noted, referencing 2 Corinthians 3:3.

On recent tragedies in Okija, Ibadan, and Abuja, where citizens lost their lives in stampedes during food distributions and funfair, Bishop Kukah described these incidents as metaphors for the desperation Nigerians face daily.

He criticised the government's inability to alleviate hunger and poverty, which has plunged citizens into despair.

"These tragedies were avoidable. The government must collaborate more effectively with institutions that promote the common good to prevent such loss of life," he stated.

Highlighting the Catholic Church's longstanding tradition of supporting the vulnerable through organisations like St. Vincent de Paul, Bishop Kukah reaffirmed the Church's commitment to serving society's most needy.

He called on the government to fulfil its duty to ensure the dignity of all Nigerians.

Bishop Kukah also drew inspiration from Pope Francis' recent Encyclical Dilexit Nos (He Loved Us), which warns against the perils of self-centredness and societal narcissism.

"A heartless society, trapped in walls of selfishness, cannot foster healthy relationships," he quoted.

Kukah urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Christmas, a season of joy and renewal, and to recommit to the values of love, humility, and service for which Christ was born.

"As we celebrate Christmas, let us open our hearts and recommit to living the ideals Jesus taught us. May this season bring joy and the New Year bring blessings," Bishop Kukah stated.

For his part, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse his economic policies.

He noted with dismay that Nigeria has never had it this bad before, saying that the recent stampedes in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja were caused by hunger.

In his message to Christians on this year's Christmas celebration, Archbishop Ndagoso lamented that Tinubu's policies make life unbearable for most Nigerians.

According to him, the removal of the fuel subsidy has caused Nigerians more pain and led to the loss of lives.

Ndagoso, however, advised Nigerians to show love to one another during this season of Christmas.

On his part, the Archbishop of the Anglican communion of Kaduna province, Most Reverend Timothy Yahaya, urged Nigerians not to fear, stressing that the present challenges will soon be over.

Similarly, after a critical analysis of Nigeria's tax reform bills, the Archbishop said that until each of the country's 36 states could produce and export at least one agricultural product, the nation cannot move forward by depending only on oil.

The Anglican cleric noted that the reform if dutifully implemented, will stimulate the country's economy and stop Nigeria from being a rent economy.

Fielding questions from newsmen on his Christmas message to Christians in the country shortly before the Christmas service at the Cathedral of Saint Michael Anglican Church, Archbishop Yahaya said it was dangerous and unprogressive for the government to put its eggs in one basket by relying solely on crude oil as the only source of the nation's foreign income.

Let Us Consolidate On Prevailing Peace, Gov Sani Tells Kaduna Residents

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has called on residents to consolidate on the prevailing peace in the stat.

He urged the people to be ambassadors of peace in the state.

In his Christmas message to the people of Kaduna state, Governor Sani said peace had returned to conflict-impacted areas like Birnin Gwari and Giwa local governments through the peace initiatives facilitated by the Peace Dialogue Group.

The governor noted that the office of the National Security Adviser and security forces played critical roles in the success of the peace initiatives.

He added that other states were now understudying the Kaduna Peace Model in order to replicate it.

Kebbi Governor Urges Christians To Pray For Peace

For his part, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has requested Christians in the state to offer prayers during the festive period for peace to reign in the state and the country.

In his goodwill message to the Christian faithful in the state to mark Christmas celebrations, he also enjoined them to see Christmas as a time of showing love and forgiveness and, of course, a time for sober reflection.

Governor Ododo Urges Love, Peace, Unity, Compassion

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has called for peace, love and compassion for the less privileged as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year's Christmas.

In his message to the people of the state, Governor Ododo described Christmas as a joyous occasion that brings families together to celebrate boundless love and compassion reminiscent of the life of Jesus Christ.

A statement issued by his special adviser on media, Ismaila Isah, the governor said: "This festive season is a time to celebrate love and unity and to reflect on the eternal values of peace, hope, and selfless service that define the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Zulum Extends Christmas Greetings To Christians, Says Borno On Recovery

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum felicitated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, urging unity and support for his administration's development efforts.

In a message delivered through his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, Governor Zulum emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving the state's goals outlined in the 10-Pact Agenda, 25-Year Development Plan, and 10-Year Strategic Initiatives.

Zulum called on Christians to use the spirit of the season to promote love, forgiveness and good neighbourliness.

Oborevwori Urges Nigerians To Foster Stability

In his own Christmas message, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Christ in their daily lives and foster sustainable progress and stability in the country, particularly during these challenging times.

Speaking to journalists after the Christmas service at the Living Faith Church in Asaba, Governor Oborevwori urged the faithful to reflect on unity, peace, and selflessness and work for the country's sustainable progress and development.

Economy will be better next Christmas - Ganduje

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has

Given assurance that by next year's Christmas, the economy would have stabilised and improved.

He congratulated Christians across the country on the joyous occasion of Christmas and noted that the government's effort in securing the country was yielding results as cases of banditry and kidnapping had significantly reduced.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje said the festive season reminded him of the values of love, peace, and unity, as exemplified by Jesus Christ's life and teachings.

Ganduje further enjoined Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu's administration for the bold economic reforms he had embarked upon, which had caused much discomfort. He noted that the results of the reforms are already beginning to be seen.