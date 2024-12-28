Sudan-Russia Naval Base Talks Still Ongoing, Diplomats Say

Port Sudan / Moscow — The Russian embassy in Khartoum denied 'claims by Western media' that Sudan has refused to host a Russian naval base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. Sudan's ambassador to Moscow also denied the allegations, adding that Sudanese-Russian ties were "at their best".

In a statement seen by Russia Today Arabic, the Russian embassy in Sudan described the allegations as "absolute lies" and said they lacked factual evidence.

Sudanese ambassador to Moscow, Mohamed Siraj, also dismissed the claims, saying that Sudan has not rejected an agreement with Russia to establish a naval base, and calling the accusations "false" and "misleading" in a post on X.

He noted in an interview with RIA Novosti earlier this week that the proposal remains under review, as part of broader efforts to strengthen Sudanese-Russian ties.

The statements come amidst ongoing speculation about military cooperation between Sudan and Russia, particularly regarding strategic agreements in the Red Sea region.

Plans to establish Russian military infrastructure on the shores of Suakin, 63km south of Port Sudan, date back to 2017, during a high-profile visit by Omar Al Bashir to Russia in November of that year.

More recently, Yasir El Atta, deputy commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), confirmed in May that Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan would sign an agreement with Russia to establish a naval base in the Red Sea. He told Al Hadath News at the time: "It is not a shame to give a military base to any country on the Red Sea with which we have economic partnerships."

However, opposition voices have raised concerns. In an op-ed published in June, Yasir Arman argued that "two ways towards prolonging the war and condemning Sudan to death: letting the Russians open a naval base in Port Sudan and establishing a government in El Fasher".