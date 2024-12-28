Chad: Sudan Certificate Exams Delayed, 'Chad Blocks Refugee Students From Sitting'

Delling / El Nahud / N'djamena — The decision to postpone Sudanese certificate exams in Delling, in the northwestern part of South Kordofan, and El Nahud in West Kordofan, was announced yesterday, citing logistical setbacks and security concerns. Originally scheduled for 28 December, the exams have been rescheduled for March 2025.

Sources confirmed the delay stemmed from the failure to deliver exam papers and seating numbers to the affected areas. The news has sparked disappointment in Delling, where community members had been preparing for the exams.

In West Kordofan, Ibrahim Youssef, Secretary-General of the state government and head of the Supreme Committee for Deferred Examinations, cited security issues in El Nahud as the reason for the postponement. Local committees had worked tirelessly to support the exams, but instability thwarted these efforts.

Youssef assured students and families that the government would provide accommodations and support for those already in El Nahud until the new exam date.

As reported by Dabanga, the Ministry of Education announced in October that the postponed 2022/2023 Sudanese Certificate exams would be held only in areas controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on 28 December.

No exam centres have been set up in Darfur, and reports suggest the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is preventing students from travelling to SAF-held areas.

Chad blocks Sudan exams

Chad has reportedly refused to allow over 6,000 Sudanese refugee students, primarily from Darfur, to sit for the Sudanese certificate exams. The Sudanese government condemned the decision yesterday, labelling it a violation of human rights and accusing Chad of pursuing hostile policies.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated it had engaged with Chadian authorities and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to secure exam access but to no avail. The ministry accused Chad of supporting Sudan's RSF and undermining Sudanese students' futures for regional political gain.

The ministry described Chad's actions as a "black mark" on its record and highlighted the significance of these exams in enabling refugee students to continue their education amidst the challenges of conflict and displacement.