Kenya: JKIA-Adani Pact Whistleblower Listed Among Most Influential Africans By New African Magazine

Nairobi — The JKIA-Adani deal whistleblower Nelson Amenya has been listed among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024 in an index published by London-based New African magazine on Friday.

In July, Amenya leaked details on social media of an arrangement between Kenya and the Adani Group, an Indian multinational corporation.

The deal involved the management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Documents outlined a proposal by the Adani Group to lease JKIA for 30 years to modernize and manage it.

Amenya had flagged the deal as unfair, and warmed Kenya would contribute the largest share of the investment but would not reap proportional financial rewards.

He further alleged that the Adani deal could leave Kenya obligated to compensate the company if it failed to recoup its investment.

After weeks of analyzing the documents, Amenya leaked them on his X page, sparking immediate outrage across Kenya.

He claimed that some government officials intended to bypass legal requirements, including public consultation, which are meant to safeguard taxpayers' money.

An April report by the Kenya Airports Authority on the proposed deal indicated there were no plans to consult stakeholders.

The Adani Group dismissed Amenya's claims as baseless and malicious with government later dropping the proposal following the indictment of Gautam Adani, owner of the global conglomerate involved in infrastructure, mining, and energy projects in countries such as Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Tanzania, Australia, and Greece.

Kenyans honoured

Other Kenyans listed alongside Amenya in the African Magazine index are TV producer Eugene Mbugua, and songwriter Victoria Kimani.

Mbugua is an award-winning filmmaker and producer. Over the years, he has become one of Kenya's most sought-after filmmakers, with a legacy of more than 20 iconic TV shows.

Some of his notable productions include Sol Family, Our Perfect Wedding, Being Bahati, Kyallo Kulture, Wahu and Nameless' This Love, and Real Housewives of Nairobi, each carving out a unique niche in Kenya's entertainment industry.

Kimani's music, a blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and pop, is celebrated for her vibrant personality, distinctive style, and contributions to the African music scene.

She rose to fame after signing with Chocolate City, a Nigerian record label, in 2012, where she released hits such as Mtoto, Prokoto, and Show.

Victoria has collaborated with renowned artists like Diamond Platnumz, Khuli Chana, and Sarkodie.

Kimani is also an outspoken advocate for social issues, particularly women's rights, using her platform to promote gender equality and African unity.

She is recognized for her bold fashion statements and creative visual storytelling, further solidifying her influence in the entertainment industry.

