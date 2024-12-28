Africa: UN Approves New AU Military Mission in Somalia As ATMIS Mandate Ends

Officers from the Sierra Leonean contingent serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) mount a guard of honor during a familiarization visit by the new ATMIS Police Commissioner, Commissioner of Police Hillary Sao Kanu, to sector 6 in Kismayo, Somalia, in March 2023.

Mogadishu, Somalia — The U.N. Security Council on Friday authorized the deployment of a new African Union mission in Somalia aimed at confronting the Islamist militant group al-Shabab.

The new force, known as the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), is scheduled to deploy in January, taking over from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), whose mandate expires on Dec. 31.

The resolution was passed with 14 votes in favor, with the United States abstaining due to concerns over the mission's funding.

Somalia, grappling with poverty, a long-standing civil war, an insurgency by al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab, and recurrent natural disasters, has been a focal point for international peacekeeping efforts.

During the council meeting, representatives from Somalia and neighboring Ethiopia were present but did not participate in the voting. The Somali representative noted, "We emphasize that the current AUSSOM troops allocations are completed through bilateral agreements," confirming a pledge of 11,000 troops.

Egypt's Foreign Minister announced on Monday that Egypt would contribute to the new AU force, which comes amid heightened regional tensions following Ethiopia's maritime agreement with Somaliland in January.

This deal has strained relations between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa, drawing Somalia closer to Cairo, Egypt's capital.

Turkey recently mediated a resolution to the ongoing dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia, although Ethiopian troops will not be part of the new AU mission.