Africa: AU Summit - Showcasing Ethiopia's Leadership in African Diplomacy

Ethiopia is vigorously preparing to host the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government and the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) in February 2025. This significant event positions Ethiopia not only as the host nation but also as a key player in African diplomacy.

With a focus on seamless logistics, exceptional hospitality, and strategic image-building, Ethiopia is leveraging the summit as an opportunity to showcase its commitment to pan-Africanism and reinforce its diplomatic and cultural significance within the African continent.

To ensure a successful summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spearheaded a ten-day training program at the Africa Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX). This program equipped youth volunteers and civil servants with essential skills, including diplomatic protocols and e-ticketing services, reflecting the growing importance of modernized guest service in today's globalized world.

Ethiopian officials, including Foreign Minister Gedion Timotiwos (PhD), have commended the dedication of participants in the recent training program, recognizing their crucial role as cultural ambassadors for Ethiopia. This initiative not only underscores Ethiopia's readiness to host the upcoming AU leaders' summit but also exemplifies its commitment to aligning traditional hospitality with contemporary Pan- African and global standards.

Preparations for the summit extend beyond training, encompassing enhanced hospitality services across the country. Key stakeholders, including hotels and tourism operators, are actively engaged in these efforts. The Ethiopian Tourism and Hotel Market Association, in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, is working diligently to ensure seamless and all-inclusive service delivery for all guests.

To enrich the guest experience, Ethiopian coffee ceremonies and cultural performances will be integrated throughout the summit. This showcases Ethiopia's intention to leverage its rich cultural heritage as a tool of diplomacy, leaving a lasting impression on international guests. "Ethiopia aims to combine diplomacy with soft power," stated Getahun Alemu, President of the Ethiopian Tourism and Hotel Market Association, in an earlier interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

Ethiopia's preparations for the AU Summit extend beyond logistics, encompassing a multifaceted approach to solidify its position as a leading diplomatic hub in Africa. Hosting the summit presents a unique opportunity to showcase the nation's contributions to African unity and development, including achievements in urban development, tourism, and economic reforms, which will be highlighted through guided tours and city excursions for visiting dignitaries, according to Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano.

Effective communication management is paramount. Government Communication Service State Minister Tesfahun Gobezay emphasized the importance of robust media strategies and urged all stakeholders to embrace their roles as national responsibilities. This underscores Ethiopia's commitment to maintaining its leadership in African diplomacy.

Ethiopia views the AU Summit as a pivotal opportunity to assert its relevance in an era of critical regional and continental cooperation. By mobilizing its resources - from volunteers to hoteliers - and delivering seamless hospitality, Ethiopia aims to transform the 2025 Summit into a showcase of its capabilities and reaffirm its central role in shaping Africa's future.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 28 DECEMBER 2024