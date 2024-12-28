Kenya: Ruto Breaks Silence On Abductions, Urges Parental Responsibility As He Pledges Action

Nairobi — President William Ruto has spoken out for the first time regarding a recent wave of abductions, pledging to take action to halt the troubling trend.

Speaking in Homa Bay County on Friday, Ruto urged parents to instill discipline in their children, emphasizing the importance of family responsibility in safeguarding the nation's youth.

His comments, however, stopped short of acknowledging any government involvement or responsibility in the abductions--a growing concern that has sparked public outcry in recent weeks.

"I call upon all parents to take care of their children," he said.

"As for the reports about abductions, we will bring them to a stop."

The president's remarks come as the country grapples with a disturbing rise in abductions, which have been blamed on unidentified persons believed to be security operatives.

While Ruto's comments focused on the role of parents, he also stressed the need for discipline and peace among the nation's youth.

"We want to ensure that the Kenyan youth stay in peace and with discipline so that we can build the nation together," he added.

Rogue police unit

His sentiments come on the heels of his former deputy vowing to disclose those involved in the abductions should the trend not stop.

The former DP alleged that a police unit operating outside the National Police Service (NPS) command is behind the abduction of government critics.

Several youths, all of whom have expressed dissatisfaction with the government, have recently disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

As of Thursday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) recorded the number of missing persons over the past three months at twenty-nine, bringing the total number of abductions since June 2024 to eighty-two.

The figure includes satirist Kibet Bull, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi, all reported missing from various neighborhoods in Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado over the weekend.

Security agencies, however, have distanced themselves from the abductions.

