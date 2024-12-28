Uganda: The Fading Beat - Preserving Traditional Drumming in Kigezi Churches.

In the rolling hills of Kigezi, Uganda, the sound of drums has long been an integral part of Sunday church services.

For Julius Mucunguzi, a member of the Ryabirengye Church of Uganda in Bukinda, Rukiga, the drumbeats evoke a sense of community, tradition, and spirituality.

Every Sunday, the drums are beaten in two rounds: the first at 8 am to announce the upcoming service, and the second at 9:45 am to signal the commencement of worship.

The drummers' skilled hands weave a complex tapestry of rhythms, each with its own unique meaning and significance.

Mucunguzi fondly recalls the different drumming patterns, such as "Webare mushomesa, webare mushomesa" and "Iroko oshange nibarya enkeiga," which never fail to get the congregation moving.

However, he notes with concern that the traditional drumming skills are slowly being lost as younger generations opt for modern technology and automatic drums.

The passing of celebrated drummers like Mzee Byarufu, Kayongwe, Byaharugo, Ariheihi, and Mucunguzi's own father, John Masanyu, has left a void in the community.

The responsibility of keeping the tradition alive now falls on the shoulders of the church warden and catechist, who bravely attempt to fill the gap.

Mucunguzi's nostalgia is palpable as he reminisces about the past, when up to five drums would accompany the services, creating a richer, more vibrant sound.

The current two drums, although still evocative, cannot replicate the grandeur of the past.

As the world hurtles forward, embracing technological advancements and modernization, Mucunguzi's story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving traditional practices and cultural heritage.

The fading beat of the drums is a call to action, urging communities to come together and ensure that their unique customs and traditions continue to thrive for generations to come.