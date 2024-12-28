South Africa: Cape Town Nature Reserve Under Siege As Algal Toxins and Sewage Pollution Threaten Biodiversity

22 December 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

Stakeholders expressed dismay that despite alerting the City of Cape Town to a major source of pollution in the vlei more than a year ago, the City had not been forthcoming in addressing the problem. Now the situation has escalated with the vlei closed to all recreational activity since 12 December 2024 due to an algal bloom.

If you are looking for a nature reserve to visit in Cape Town this holiday season, you might want to reconsider False Bay Nature Reserve -- or at least the Zeekoevlei section after it was closed to all recreational use due to a blue-green algal bloom with high concentrations of microcystin toxins.

Stakeholders expressed dismay that despite alerting the City of Cape Town to a major source of pollution in the vlei over a year ago, the City had not been forthcoming in addressing the pollution in the vlei. This is in addition to alleged National Environmental Management Act (Nema) transgressions by City contractors/officials and service requests that were allegedly closed without action taken.

Now the situation has escalated with the vlei closed to all recreational activity since 12 December 2024 due to the algal bloom. The vlei has already suffered from decades of human misuse and nutrient enrichment.

Along with reports of sewage incidents at the northeast Rietvlei section of the Table Bay Nature Reserve between 2019 and 2024, the matter has raised concerns about the lack of accountability by the City when dealing with pollution incidents...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.