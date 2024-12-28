Africa: Youcef Belaïli Voted Best Algerian Player On the African Continent

The prize for the best Algerian player on the African continent of the year 2024 was awarded to the offensive midfielder of ES Tunis, Youcef Belaïli, during the first edition of the DZ Best Awards, organised by sports magazine - DZ Match.

The Algerian international has been exceptional in both national team colours as well as with last season's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League runners-up.

The voting period was between 01 January - 30 November 2024 and was voted for by print and online journalists, as well as radio and TV broadcasters.

"I am very honoured to have been elected the best Algerian player on the African continent for the year 2024. I dedicate this trophy to my parents, to my former club, MC Alger, as well as to my current team, ES Tunis, "said Belaïli after receiving the trophy from former Algerian national team star, Hilal Soudani.

During this ceremony, CS Constantine striker Brahim Dib also received the award for the best player of the Algerian championship for the year 2024.

More than 32 players and 19 coaches were nominated for the awards.

Below are the list of winners:

· "Rachid Mekhloufi" Award for the best Algerian player playing in Africa: Youcef Belaïli (ES Tunis)

· "Abdelhamid Merakchi" award for the best player in Ligue 1: Brahim Dib (CS Constantine)

· "Mehdi Cerbah" Award for Best Goalkeeper: Oussama Benbot (USMA)

· "Albert Ebossé" award for the best foreign player in Algeria: Ivorian Mohamed Zougrana (MC Algiers)

· "Mahieddine Khalef" award for the best coach: Kheïreddine Madoui (CS Constantine)

· "Youcef Bouzidi" award for the most promising player: Lahlou Akhrib (JS Kabylie)

· "Moh Chérif Hannachi" award for the best team: MC Algiers

· Best Player Award: Wassila Alouache (CF Akbou)

· Best Futsal Player Award: Mubarak Rayane Aït Hamadouche (Athlétic Club Auzium)

· "Belaïd Lacarne" Award for Best Referee: Ghada Mehat

· "Belaïd Lacarne" Award for Best Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal

· Award "Abdelkader Ouadi dit Kadi" for the best fans: JS Kabylie