Africa: TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 Qualifiers - Final Round, Second-Leg - Matchday Fixtures, Timings & Results

27 December 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The second-leg encounters of the final round of the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers continue this weekend as Africa's top domestic football talents battle for a place in the prestigious tournament.

Here's the complete schedule of the matches, with all times in (GMT).

Second Leg Fixtures

Wednesday, 25 December 2024

14:00: Sudan 2-1 Ethiopia

Friday, 27 December 2024

16:00: Niger vs Togo

Saturday, 28 December 2024

13:00: Zambia vs Mozambique

16:00: Burkina Faso vs Ivory Coast

16:00: Cameroon vs Central African Republic

16:00: Guinea-Bissau vs Guinea

16:00: Nigeria vs Ghana

16:00: Rwanda vs South Sudan

16:30: Angola vs Lesotho

17:00: Senegal vs Liberia

Sunday, 29 December 2024

12:00: Madagascar vs Eswatini

14:00: Congo vs Equatorial Guinea

16:00: DR Congo vs Chad

16:00: Mali vs Mauritania

