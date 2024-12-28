Africa: TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 Qualifiers - Final Round, Second-Leg - Matchday Fixtures, Timings & Results

The second-leg encounters of the final round of the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers continue this weekend as Africa's top domestic football talents battle for a place in the prestigious tournament.
Here's the complete schedule of the matches, with all times in (GMT).
Second Leg Fixtures
Wednesday, 25 December 2024
14:00: Sudan 2-1 Ethiopia
Friday, 27 December 2024
16:00: Niger vs Togo
Saturday, 28 December 2024
13:00: Zambia vs Mozambique
16:00: Burkina Faso vs Ivory Coast
16:00: Cameroon vs Central African Republic
16:00: Guinea-Bissau vs Guinea
16:00: Nigeria vs Ghana
16:00: Rwanda vs South Sudan
16:30: Angola vs Lesotho
17:00: Senegal vs Liberia
Sunday, 29 December 2024
12:00: Madagascar vs Eswatini
14:00: Congo vs Equatorial Guinea
16:00: DR Congo vs Chad
16:00: Mali vs Mauritania