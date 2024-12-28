Morocco Postpones Euro 6 Standard Enforcement for Two Years for Specific Vehicles

Rabat — The Ministry of Transport and Logistics on Friday announced a two-year delay in enforcing the Euro 6 emission standards for some vehicle categories.

This postponement applies to vehicles in categories M2, M3, N1, N2, and N3, concerning homologation and registration, while vehicles in category M1 (light private vehicles) remain unaffected, the Ministry said in a press release.

This measure follows the publication, in Official Gazette No. 7361 on December 16, 2024, of the joint order by the Minister of Transport and Logistics and the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, No. 2094-24 dated December 11, 2024.

Euro 6 is the name given to a set of limits for harmful exhaust emissions produced by vehicles powered by petrol or diesel engines. It is the sixth level of the European Union directive designed to reduce pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and particulate matter (PM) from vehicle exhausts.