Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Blinken's Call With DRC President Tshisekedi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi today to discuss the eastern DRC crisis. He thanked President Tshisekedi for his commitment to the Luanda Process, led by Angolan President João Lourenço, and for his willingness to engage in talks on December 15, and reiterated the U.S. position that M23 and Rwandan Defense Forces must cease hostilities and withdraw from their positions in eastern DRC. The Secretary encouraged President Tshisekedi to move forward on plans to neutralize the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda armed group. The Secretary welcomed President Tshisekedi's collaboration with former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who has offered his good offices on mediation with M23.
Office of the Spokesperson