Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Factional Tensions Over 'Ed2030' Slogan

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has signalled the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in 2025 amid Zanu PF divisions over the extension of his tenure beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa who is serving his second and final term has indicated that he will not go beyond his 2028 constitutional mandate.

However, factional rifts and political maneuvering have been the order of the day as the "ED2030" slogan has become a point of contention within the ruling party.

Critics within Zanu PF argue that the focus on the slogan masks underlying challenges, including corruption, inefficiency, and economic stagnation whilst the ordinary citizens wallow in abject poverty.

The reshuffle is viewed as an opportunity for Mnangagwa to consolidate his power by sidelining dissenters.

"The reshuffle might not just be about performance. It could be about loyalty to ED's vision," a political analyst suggested.

Mnangagwa has reshuffled his cabinet multiple times in recent years, often citing the need for efficiency.

During his Christmas Day interview with ZBC, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of performance and accountability among "leaders".

"This is the season to reflect, not just on personal matters, but on professional performance. Those entrusted with leadership must evaluate their contributions to the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

"We must look at that and say this was my team, this is the team that has delivered our vision. Or does it require interrogating it? And are you going forward with that team like you were saying? No, I can't release it now, I'll make my statement after January 1, 2025.

"This is because, at this moment, everybody is celebrating Christmas. Without me, how shall we? I said don't go and do what I will be doing. We reflect on how we've worked as a team and what weaknesses have I identified, what is necessary for me to strengthen, to execute government work."

While stopping short of naming specific cabinet ministers or portfolios under review, Mnangagwa made it clear that underperformance would not be tolerated.

"Zimbabwe deserves a government that works tirelessly for the people. This requires commitment and results from those in leadership," he added.

His remarks have left the political landscape buzzing, with many speculating about which ministers might be affected by the potential shakeup.