Kenya: Abductions - Gachagua Urges Churches, International Community to Speak Out

Nyeri — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for intervention from the church and the international community amid a wave of abductions.

Gachagua claimed on Friday that a rogue police abduction squad, operating outside the command of the Inspector General of Police, is responsible for the disturbing trend.

He urged the chruch and international community to take a stand against the violence perpetrated on innocent citizens, particularly young people critical of the government.

"We urge the church, civil society, and the international community to intervene in this situation. No government has the right to kill children for expressing their views," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua, speaking from his Mathira home, raised concerns about the alleged special police unit based in the Nairobi city center, led by an individual he only identified as Mr. Abel, who is reportedly connected to a senior government official in President William Ruto's administration.

He said the unit is unaccountable to the police leadership, urging swift action to hold those responsible to account.

"It is time for President Ruto to step up and take charge to end this nightmare," said Gachagua.

"If he fails to act, he will [be] held responsible for the deaths of these young Kenyans," Gchagua added.

Command failure

He also called for the resignation of senior security officials, including Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations, and the Director of Intelligence, accusing them of neglecting their duties in the face of this rogue squad's operations.

Gachagua said squad, which he described as well-organized, operates with the backing of high-ranking government officials, including at the State House.

"Last June, I raised the alarm about the increasing cases of abductions and extrajudicial killings, but I was politicized and even ousted from office. Now, I am vindicated," he recalled.

He warned President Ruto that using violence to silence critics would only fuel further resistance to his administration, urging the president to find a peaceful solution to the country's challenges.

"Killing young Kenyans will only increase opposition to his administration. Even the worst governments, including colonial ones, never targeted children," Gachagua emphasized.

Gachagua also told President Ruto that failing to address the grievances of the people would lead to more resistance, saying "nature abhors a vacuum."

"When you swallow the opposition, you must accept criticism from the church and the youth, because nature does not tolerate a vacuum," he said.

The remarks came amid reports of the abduction of four young Kenyans, allegedly kidnapped by masked men said to be police officers.

The individuals had been vocal on social media, using satire to criticize President Ruto's administration.

Despite these claims, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has denied police involvement in the abductions, a statement Gachagua has described as a sign of the IG's failure to address the crisis.

In his address, Gachagua also accused police of attempting to disrupt prayer meetings organized by residents of Shamata, further escalating concerns about the role of law enforcement in suppressing dissent.

