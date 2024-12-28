Africa: Three Interns, Eight Lessons - What We Learned From Verifying Claims in Meta's Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in 2024

Three interns, eight lessons: what we learned from verifying claims in Meta's third-party fact-checking programme in 2024

The Meta programme is a partnership between the platform and independent third-party fact-checkers certified by the nonpartisan International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

These fact-checkers identify, verify and rate viral misinformation across Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads and WhatsApp.

The programme has taught us some important lessons this year. Three Africa Check interns in Nigeria share their stories, trends and lessons learned from the programme.

Intern: Muktar Balogun

1: It's the Wild West of engagement bait - don't fill in that form!

The internet is full of all kinds of information, including on how to make money from home. However, some people use dubious means while at it, deploying engagement bait - a social media tactic that directly solicits likes, comments, and shares from social media users.

We encountered too many of these. The hook is often just the promise of a reward, but clicking through sends you down a rabbit hole.

There is also the risk of phishing, in which these actors collect your personal details and use them to try to trick you into providing sensitive information.

Just remember, entering your information on random websites could lead to identity theft.

2: Scammers are strategic hunters

The people behind scam posts are as strategic as those who work 9 to 5 legal jobs.

For example, with the festive season in full swing, there is an influx of posts about "giveaways or packages". Kindness is in the air during this period, and the scammers seek to exploit it.

In another example, fraudsters created pages to impersonate e-commerce retailer Jumia during the platform's Black Friday offers. The pages used the platform's name and logo to convince users of their authenticity. Most legit businesses ask users to place orders on their websites or apps. Be careful of pages that ask you to send a private message on Facebook or WhatsApp, or to call the number provided.

3: Trust is currency online

Trusting your friends and family more than a stranger is human nature. Scammers know this and use it in their attempts to take your money. This has become a common sight on Facebook - accounts asking their friends and followers to invest in a scheme to double their money quickly.

Scammers can take over your friends' accounts. A sudden post about investing should raise suspicion if your friend has never posted about it.

Also beware of the comments you will find under such posts - they are often comments from other accounts run by the scammer.

Read more on how to spot risky investment schemes and scams on Facebook in Nigeria.

Intern: Denzel Amobi

4: Credible and verified sources remain important

Fact-checking health claims requires using reliable sources such as peer-reviewed research, reputable health organisations such as the World Health Organisation and expert opinion to ensure accuracy and evidence-based conclusions.

One example was our fact-check of a much-shared claim that a 10-second swing can shrink an enlarged prostate in men "almost immediately".

Common symptoms of an enlarged prostate include a constant need to pee, pain when peeing and an inability to empty the bladder.

Consulting experts is essential to verify a claim like this, so we contacted two who told us there was no scientific evidence to support the claim.

Increased physical activity may reduce the risk of an enlarged prostate, but this would not be enough to cure or reverse the symptoms.

5: Health misinformation comes alive during outbreaks

Health misinformation spreads rapidly through social media, word of mouth, and cultural beliefs, especially during disease outbreaks.

For example, it was claimed online that a mixture of salt, sugar and dry gin could cure cholera. Fact-checking helps to explain how to trace the origins of such claims, understand why they resonate with certain audiences, and how to address them effectively.

The cholera outbreak in Nigeria in 2024 highlighted the fact that epidemics triggered a range of misinformation about the disease or its cure. This is important because it keeps fact-checkers abreast of new misinformation that could harm people.

6: Fact-checking health claims requires simplicity

Fact-checking is about more than refuting false claims; it is about providing accurate and accessible information to help the public make informed decisions.

The focus should be on communicating health facts in a way that is easy to understand and appeals to a wide audience. This is because scammers also know that simplicity is key and use this to get people's attention.

For example, in a false claim that guava leaves can cure stomach ulcers (number 13 on the post's list), the information was broken down in a straightforward way so that anyone, regardless of their background, could easily read and understand it. But even if a health claim is written in the simplest way possible, it should not be trusted if it is not backed up by scientific evidence.

Intern: Precious Ewuji

7: Scammers easily shapeshift

One of the ways people are scammed on social media platforms is by using the names of legitimate organisations to deceive unsuspecting people.

Scammers often create posts, graphics and videos that appear legitimate, with official logos of the organisations, names of top officials and convincing language. In most cases, these posts are carefully crafted to create a sense of credibility and authenticity in the reader.

An example that illustrates this tactic well is a claim we recently fact-checked that the Nigeria Customs Service was auctioning off bags of rice, cars, and vegetable oil at ridiculously low prices.

Most of the posts making this claim featured videos of NCS officials and offices, and there was also an alleged WhatsApp contact number of the NCS "marketing officer" for people to contact. You should check the NCS's official website and social media accounts to see if the claim is true.

Most of the posts making this claim featured videos of NCS officials and offices, and there was also an alleged WhatsApp contact number of the NCS "marketing officer" for people to contact. You should check the NCS's official website and social media accounts to see if the claim is true.

Scammers will use any means necessary to lure you into their trap, so be cautious about the posts you engage in.

8: The danger of miracle cures

The allure of a single cure for multiple ailments can be tempting, especially for chronic health problems. Therefore, claims that herbal mixtures or drugs can cure all forms of a particular disease should be treated with scepticism.

We recently investigated a claim on a Facebook page about a herbal mixture that can cure all eye diseases, including glaucoma, cataracts and blurred vision. The post also included a link to a website that appeared to have reviews from prior customers, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control logo and special offers to persuade people to buy.

But a professor of ophthalmology confirmed that a single drug cannot cure all eye diseases.

In most cases, claims that a drug cures many forms of disease are exaggerated and false. These drugs are usually promoted for financial gain rather than to cure disease.