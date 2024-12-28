Somalia: Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs Convenes Meeting to Deliberate On the Impact of the Ankara Pact

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia held a high-level meeting attended by Somali intellectuals, which focused on the Ankara Declaration between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The sensitive meeting brought together officials and renowned experts to assess the impact of the Ankara Declaration on regional cooperation, with a focus on the economic, security, and diplomatic aspects.

During the meeting, led by the Director of the Somali Diaspora Office, Ibrahim Guure Mohamed, the commitment of Somalia to strengthening regional cooperation and advancing its foreign policy strategic goals was emphasized.

The meeting, which largely discussed the content of the Ankara Declaration, was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Mohamed Fiqi, the Deputy Minister Isaaq Mohamed Mursal, Permanent Secretary Hamza Aden Hadow, and the Acting Ambassador of Sudan, Ambassador Ammar Ahmed Babiker.