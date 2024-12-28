South Sudan: Refugee Camps Overwhelmed As Cholera Spreads in South Sudan

South Sudan's cholera outbreak is worsening as thousands of refugees continue to arrive from neighbouring Sudan - overwhelming transit facilities and straining health services, aid groups warned this week.

More than 80,000 people, mostly women and children, crossed into South Sudan in less than three weeks following intensified fighting in Sudan's White Nile, Sennar and Blue Nile states, the UN refugee agency reported.

Transit centres in the South Sudanese border town of Renk, designed to house 8,000 people, are now hosting more than 17,000, with many forced to sleep outside.

Health emergency

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described the situation as "completely overwhelming", with limited access to food, clean water, and medical care exacerbating the crisis.

"Drinking water is contaminated, and patients arrive at our centres in critical condition - many are on the brink of death," said Mamman Mustapha, MSF's head of mission in South Sudan.

He called for "immediate action" to prevent a sharp rise in cholera cases.

In Unity state, where the cholera outbreak is spreading rapidly, 92 deaths have been reported, with more than 1,200 cases treated in Bentiu alone within a month.

Near the capital, Juba, camps have recorded 1,700 suspected cases and 25 deaths.

Uncollected waste, overflowing toilets, and polluted water are making conditions in the camps increasingly dire.

Surging arrivals

More than 5,000 people have been crossing the border daily in December, MSF said, as fighting continues in Sudan between the army and Rapid Support Forces.

Emanuele Montobbio, MSF's emergency coordinator, said facilities are stretched beyond capacity, with over 100 severely injured patients in Renk awaiting surgery.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is also struggling to manage the crisis in Renk, where new arrivals continue to seek shelter from the conflict that began in April 2023.