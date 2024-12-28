Zimbabwe: 77 Deaths, 401 Injuries Recorded in Festive Season Road Traffic Accidents - Police

A total of 77 people lost their lives in 1,211 road accidents that occurred between December 15 and 26, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

According to the latest statistics released by the police, 401 people were injured during the same period.

While the number of accidents decreased slightly from 1,454 recorded during the same time last year, the number of fatalities and injuries showed an increase.

The number of deaths rose by six, from 71 in December 2023 to 77 this year, while the number of injuries increased by eight, from 393 to 401.

Most of these accidents involved private vehicles, with only one incident involving public service vehicles, where three South Africa-bound buses collided, resulting in two fatalities.

In a statement Friday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some of the accidents were caused by fatigue and the negligent conduct of drivers.

"Accidents involving pedestrians trying to cross the roads have also been recorded.

"Drivers are urged to be observant, especially when approaching built-up areas or places frequented by the public, including residential areas.

"Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should avoid speeding and overtaking in circumstances that are clearly not safe to do so.

"Above all, motorists are implored not to overload vehicles when travelling on the country's roads," Nyathi said.

The public has also been urged to report any bad driving to the police.

On the other hand, motorists have been urged to be responsible and effectively contribute towards road safety in the country.