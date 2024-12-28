Uganda: SH-ACU Busts Fraudsters With $2 Million in Counterfeit Currency in Entebbe

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU), in collaboration with Entebbe police, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) security, and a local council leader, has uncovered a major counterfeit currency operation in Entebbe Municipality.

During a search conducted at a garage in the area, the joint investigation team discovered counterfeit US dollars amounting to $2 million concealed in 40 large and medium metallic boxes.

The operation, executed earlier today, followed months of surveillance after SH-ACU received tips in May and October 2024 about a suspicious consignment being held at Entebbe International Airport.

The consignment was smuggled out of the airport on December 17, prompting SH-ACU and other security agencies to track its movement to the garage.

To deceive potential victims, the fraudsters filled the metallic boxes with soil to increase their weight, making them appear genuine.

Additional discoveries included several bulky, well-wrapped boxes designed to mimic goods in transit, which were found to contain empty soda and beer crates.

So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the operation, with efforts to apprehend additional culprits underway.

Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke, Head of SH-ACU, emphasized the unit's commitment to working with other security agencies to crack down on criminal networks that exploit unsuspecting citizens and foreigners through fraudulent schemes.

The SH-ACU has reaffirmed its resolve to dismantle such operations and protect the public from falling victim to fake transactions and extortion. Investigations into the case are ongoing.