Ethiopia Traffic Accident Kills Dozens

Dozens of people were killed Sunday in Ethiopia in a traffic accident in Sidama region.

Regional and hospital officials told VOA that 71 people have died in the accident in Bona district, in the Eastern Sidama Zone, south of Addis Ababa.

Mate Mengesha, local administrator of the zone, told VOA Horn of Africa Service that the accident occurred in the Galana River, 125 kilometers from Hawassa, the region's capital.

He said among the dead, 68 were men and three were women. The incident was confirmed on the regional government communications Facebook page.

Ashenafi Bliso, director of Bona Hospital, confirmed the death toll with VOA in a phone interview.

He said four people were seriously injured and are being treated at the hospital.

He added that one victim was transferred to Hawassa Referral Hospital for advanced treatment.

Mate said a truck carrying passengers lost control while passing over a bridge and plunged into the Galana River.

Mate said the victims include young people from the same area who were returning from a wedding ceremony and work at a coffee site.