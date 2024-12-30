Zimbabwe: If It Ends in Marriage, Good for Them - Sonja Reacts to Ex-Husband Chivayo Flaunting New Bae

28 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda has said she was once close to his new girlfriend Lulu, whom she described as "absolutely beautiful." She added that it would be good for the new couple "if it ends in marriage."

This comes after Chivayo flaunted Lulu Muteke on social media, sharing photos of their vacation in Victoria Falls.

He further revealed plans to pay a US$100k bride price for her.

Sonja addressed her Instagram followers after photos of Chivayo and Lulu went viral online.

"If he has moved on and has found love and wants to be a better guy for this chic, then to be honest with you, we should all clap hands and say well done.

"I am happy that he launched this because now anything to do with him in 2025 has nothing to do with me.

"I think that Lulu girl is absolutely beautiful, I used to bake scones for her. I am sure her and Wicknell will make a lovely couple and if it ends in marriage good for them," she said.

Chivayo and Sonja divorced after seven years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017 and a bride price of US$50k was reportedly paid.

Their marriage had been nothing short of drama with messy fights splilling onto social media.

