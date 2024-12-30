Zimbabwe: ZimParks Dismisses Claims Cyanide Poisoning Causing Lake Chivero Recreational Park Wildlife Deaths

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has refuted claims that the recent deaths of wildlife, livestock, and aquatic life at Lake Chivero Recreational Park were due to cyanide poisoning.

Two weeks ago, the authority reported that four white rhinos, among other wildlife and livestock, died after ingesting water contaminated by cyanobacteria from Lake Chivero.

This publication later revealed that an algal bloom in the lake caused the suffocation of aquatic life and the death of thousands of fish.

Subsequent social media posts claimed there was intentional poisoning at the park.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said these allegations were unfounded, clarifying that their investigations determined that the cyanobacteria were caused by the ongoing discharge of raw sewage into the lake by the Harare City Council.

"Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has noted with concern a letter circulating on social media alleging that the recent deaths of wildlife and fish at Lake Chivero are attributed to cyanide poisoning.

"We wish to assure the public that thorough investigations conducted by the University of Zimbabwe and our own Veterinary and Capture Unit have conclusively shown that the deaths are, in fact, caused by cyanobacteria.

"The Authority categorically distances itself from any misinformation circulating on various social media platforms. We urge the public to disregard such unfounded claims and rely on official communication channels for accurate information," Farawo stated.

Farawo emphasised that ZimParks is dedicated to rectifying the issues currently affecting Lake Chivero to protect the nation's natural heritage.

"We are working tirelessly with relevant stakeholders to address the issue and prevent future occurrences," he added.

In a viral letter posted on social media a user named Simba Mhofu alleged that the poisoning of the lake was part of a scheme to engineer a crisis that would allow a selected company to be awarded a contract for remediation.

He wrote, "Now here is how the plot will unfold. A company called Watermark was corruptly awarded a tender by Harare City Council to install sewage pipes (Amalinda project), and this tender is being vigorously contested as it was highly inflated. The tender was previously quoted for under US$2 million by another company, and Watermark quoted US$16 million and was awarded this tender through corruption and as I mentioned this is in the process of being challenged.

"The owners of Watermark then decided to come up with an evil plot and create a crisis by poisoning the water at Lake Chivero thereby killing thousands of fish and the four rhinos you mentioned.

"The poisoning is meant to get people in positions of authority to panic and approve plus fund the sewage pipe project. In their evil plot they are pushing a false narrative blaming raw sewage which is overflowing into Lake Chivero as the source of the rhino poisoning.

"So in the next few days the government will declare a state of disaster and this company called Watermark will be awarded money to sort out the problem which they created themselves."