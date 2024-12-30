Zimbabwe: Holy Ten's Regrettable Christmas As Angry Fans Bay for His Blood, Bolts for Dear Life

27 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Musician Holy Ten is lucky to be alive after dodging a volley of missiles from angry fans, who attended a Kariba gig on Christmas Day.

The hip-hop artist had performed only one song just after midnight before announcing he could not continue due to poor sound quality from the PA system.

The sizeable crowd that thronged Lake Harvest Sports Club got agitated when Holy Ten made the unwelcome announcement leading to chaos.

As the barrage of objects, including beer bottles, were thrown onto the stage, the 26-year-old hip-hopper bolted and disappeared into the darkness.

Videos of the melee were circulating on social media on Boxing Day, confirming the unfortunate incident that befell the songwriter and music producer nicknamed "Mujaya" or "Ba Ju" by his legion of fans.

A reveller and music analyst, Eramus Meza, who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com, said Holy Ten was soiling his brand.

"I was in attendance and witnessed the crowd trouble which was evidently sparked by Holy Ten himself. Fame has gotten into his head and takes fans for granted, which is very damaging to his name and reputation," said Meza.

Efforts to get a comment from Holy Ten or the event organisers were fruitless by the time of publishing.

