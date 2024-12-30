Zimbabwe: Recent Earthquakes Had No Effect On Kariba Dam, Structure Still Safe - Zambezi River Authority Says

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has said multiple earthquakes which occurred in Kariba and nearby areas had no effect on Kariba Dam wall which exhibited "normal behaviour" when it was inspected and data from monitoring instruments analysed.

The most recent was a magnitude 4.9 tremor recorded on December 23 with an epicentre approximately 19 kilometres south-southeast of Kariba Dam in Zimbabwe, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a statement Thursday, the ZRA said that six additional earthquakes were recorded in the region between December 1 and December 20.

These included tremors ranging from magnitude 4.1 to 4.7, with epicentres predominantly located within the Kariba reservoir or nearby Charara Safari Area.

One earthquake, a magnitude 4.3 event on December 11, occurred farther away in Zimbabwe's Hurungwe District, about 106 kilometres from Kariba Dam.

"As part of emergency preparedness and Standing Operating Procedures (SOP) requirements regarding the operation of Kariba Dam following the occurrence of unusual incidents, the authority inspects the dam and analyses data from the various dam monitoring instruments each time that there is an occurrence of an earthquake incident including that which took place on 23rd December 2024.

"The inspections and analysis of data from the various monitoring instruments after the earthquakes referred to above did not reveal any unusual observations and the dam continued to exhibit normal behaviour that is consistent with prevailing loading conditions.

"The authority further wishes to reiterate its commitment to carrying out and delivering on its mandate in respect of ensuring that the long-term safety and reliability of the Kariba Dam is maintained for public safety and the benefit of the Republics of Zambia and Zimbabwe and the region at large," ZRA said.

The earthquakes affected other areas like Hurungwe in Zimbabwe and Siavonga in Zambia.