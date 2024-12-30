Kenya: Ruto Sustains Call for Parental Responsibility Amid Mounting Pressure to Free Abductees

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reiterated the importance of parental responsibility in nurturing morally upright youth, urging parents, religious leaders, and political figures to collaborate in mentoring the younger generation.

Speaking at a church event in Bomet, Ruto emphasized that proper guidance is crucial in steering young people away from destructive behaviors, such as disobedience to authority and rising cases of violence, including femicide.

"We must mentor, guide, and pray for our children because they are our next generation," the President said.

"This will go a long way in ensuring they don't fall into traps that will endanger their lives."

He underscored the need for a collective effort involving three key societal pillars: parents, the church, and political leadership.

President Ruto urged collective efforts to instill discipline, moral values, and a sense of responsibility in the youth, who he stressed will ultimately shape the country's future.

Ruto reiterated the call for parental responsibility just a day after he addressed the escalating issue of abductions seen to target government critics.

The Head of State vowed to end the ongoing wave of disappearances that have sparked widespread public concern.

President stopped short of acknowledging any direct involvement or responsibility by the government on the abductions blamed on the police.

While he emphasized the importance of moral guidance, pressure is mounting for government to take responsibility for abductions of at least five individuals reported missing.

Among the missing are satirist Kibet Bull.

He went missing after the disappearances of Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi, from various neighborhoods in Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado.

As of Friday, their whereabouts remained unknown.