Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe, Michael Tesfay Tie Knot

29 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe introduced her husband Michael Tesfay during a stunning introduction and dowry ceremony held at Intare Conference Arena, Rusororo, on Sunday, December 29.

Nishimwe said 'Yes' to Tesfay in January, 2024 after two years dating. They were first reported to be dating in early 2022 before making their relationship public via their social media a few months later, sharing photos of them together with captions of romance.

They officially became husband and wife before the law on Friday, December 27, after exchanging vows in a civil wedding that took place in one of the sectors in Kigali.

The couple was beaming with joy in a colorful ceremony which attracted a host of famous figures like Miss Rwanda 2021, Divine Muheto, who was among her bridesmaids, Miss Rwanda 2016, Jolly Mutesi, basketball players, Adonis Filer and Axel Mpoyo and renowned Rwandan choreographer Sherrie Silver among others.

Intayoberana cultural troupe and their junior dance troupe entertained the guests with their exceptional performances after singer Ruti Joel graced 'Gusohora Umugeni.'

Naomie gave gifts to her parents and grandparents, as well her fellow beauty queen Jolly Mutesi, Apostle Mignone Kabera and her sister Kathia Kamali, who was the couple's matchmaker.

The newlyweds are to proceed to church for religious wedding at Women Foundation Ministries in Kimihurura before heading back to Intare Conference Arena for the wedding reception.

Born in Toronto, Canada, to Ethiopian parents, Naomi's fiancé moved to kigali in 2021 after completing his studies and joined the Rotary Club of Kigali Virunga where he actively plays his part in the club's initiatives.

He is currently working closely with the Ministry of Health to set up a Tele-mental health line for Rwandans.

Naomie is the fourth beauty queen to get married since 2009, after Grace Bahati, Aurore Mutesi Kayibanda and Elsa Iradukunda who tied the knot with former Miss Rwanda organiser Dieudonné Ishimwe, widely known as Prince Kid.

