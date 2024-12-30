South Africa Sends Special Envoy to Mozambique

The South African government says it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and upholding regional stability, amid protests in Mozambique.

"Government has noted with concern the ongoing protests in parts of Mozambique and reports of individuals escaping from a maximum-security prison during this period of unrest. These developments have understandably raised apprehensions among South African citizens regarding the potential cross-border implications.

"South Africa remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and upholding regional stability," said a statement issued by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) on Sunday.

NATJOINTS said it has intensified its operations along the South Africa-Mozambique border.

These measures aim to prevent and combat any opportunistic crimes that may arise as a result of the unrest, both during and after the protests.

"The Government of South Africa is actively engaging the Government of Mozambique at a bilateral level to address these concerns and explore sustainable solutions.

"Both nations are leveraging their strong diplomatic ties to ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to restore order and enhance security in the affected regions. These engagements reflect the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that underpin the relationship between South Africa and Mozambique," said the statement.

Government said it recognises the interconnected nature of regional security and is determined to uphold its responsibilities in fostering peace and stability in Southern Africa.

"South Africa reaffirms its commitment to support Mozambique in restoring peace and stability in ensuring the safety of everyone.

"To demonstrate South Africa's commitment towards finding an amicable solution to the impasse in Mozambique, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent Professor Sydney Mufamadi as a special envoy to engage all relevant stakeholders."

Government urged citizens to remain calm and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may lead to unnecessary panic.

"The relevant authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available. Citizens are encouraged to direct any concerns or inquiries to the appropriate channels to ensure accurate and constructive communication," it said.