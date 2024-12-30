Djibouti: Somali, Djibouti Leaders Pledge Cooperation On Security, Development

Djibouti City, Djibouti — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh met in Djibouti City on Sunday to tackle regional security challenges and strengthen bilateral ties.

Their talks focused on key areas such as counter-terrorism strategies, trade enhancement, and border security measures, according to reports.

Both leaders expressed a strong commitment to working together to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, a region known for its strategic importance yet plagued by conflicts and economic hurdles.

The discussion took place against the backdrop of ongoing regional tensions, including threats from al-Shabab militants and maritime piracy issues.

The meeting also touched upon economic integration, with an emphasis on improving trade routes and infrastructure development, which are vital for the prosperity of both nations.

This summit reflects a broader trend of diplomatic engagement to counterbalance regional instability and promote economic growth amidst a challenging geopolitical environment.

Djibouti is expected to contribute troops to new AU mission in Somalia, starting next month as planned with Ethiopia excluded from the list of the African countries involving in the anti-Al-Shabaab offensive.