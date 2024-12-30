Rwanda: Govt Raises Concerns Over Garment Waste Impact On Environment

The Ministry of Environment has called for urgent strategies to manage garment waste, particularly in rural areas, where improper disposal could lead to an environmental crisis.

Garment waste, also referred to as textile waste, includes discarded clothing and fabrics that are no longer usable. It originates either from the production of garments or from consumers discarding used clothes.

"This is a growing concern, especially in rural areas where there are no landfills. Residents often discard garment waste onto their farms. In urban areas, we encourage households to sort waste before it is sent to landfills such as Nduba to facilitate proper disposal and recycling," said Thadee Twagirimana, Acting Director of Environment and Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment.

With over 13 million people in Rwanda purchasing clothing, Twagirimana emphasised the need for technology transfer to enable effective recycling of garment waste.

The World Economic Forum reports that 92 million tonnes of textile waste are generated annually worldwide. Nearly all clothing, shoes, and fabrics can be recycled, but challenges persist.

According to environmentalists, recycling textiles is complicated due to short fibers, mixed materials, and the expense and inefficiency of some recycling processes.

In Rwanda, the population is projected to grow from 13.6 million in 2024 to 17.6 million by 2035, significantly increasing waste generation, according to the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR).

Currently, Rwanda produces 1.5 million tonnes of solid waste annually, but only 12.1% of households have access to waste collection services. Less than 4% of waste is recycled.

Textile waste contributes to water pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and soil contamination. Decomposing textiles release methane and leach harmful chemicals and dyes into groundwater. These pollutants can affect aquatic life, harm human health, and reduce agricultural yields by contaminating irrigation water.

Since waste management is a development priority under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), the Government has committed to constructing solid waste management facilities. However, experts stress the need for a comprehensive profile of waste categories in the country.

"Some wastes pose significant hazards to human health and ecosystems because they are persistent or non-degradable," noted Abbias Maniragaba, an environmental expert. "These require specialized handling to mitigate risks."

Maniragaba advocates for an integrated waste management hierarchy, including waste reduction, material reuse, recycling, composting, and both energy-recovering and non-energy-recovering incineration.

Transparency International has highlighted challenges related to environmental justice and waste management, emphasising the need for more sustainable practices.

Maniragaba also stressed the importance of transforming waste into useful materials and employing economic incentives to enhance waste management.

Technological solutions

Paulin Buregeya, Senior Advisor at Greentech Solutions, has stressed the role of innovation in addressing waste management challenges.

"We need technologies for transporting waste from its source and for its treatment and disposal," he said.

To address these issues, Rwanda has launched initiatives such as the $221 million waste management plan, which includes promoting circular economy principles and recycling.

Efforts to recycle old mobile phones and produce energy from landfills like Nduba are also underway.