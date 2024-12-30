Kenya: House Invites Memoranda On Ruto's Cabinet, Foreign Service Nominees

28 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The National Assembly has invited the public to submit memoranda regarding the upcoming approval hearings for three of President William Ruto's nominees to the Cabinet.

In a notice published on Saturday, the National Assembly called on the public to provide written statements under oath (affidavits), supported by any relevant evidence, contesting the suitability of any of the nominees.

"These submissions must be directed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, P.O. Box 41842-0100, Nairobi, or sent via email to cna@parliament.go.ke," read part of the notice.

"The deadline for receiving submissions is January 3, 2025, by 5:00 P.M."

The three nominees are Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture and Livestock Development), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade).

Similarly, the August House has called for public input on Kenya's Foreign Service nominees.

These include Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u (High Commissioner to Ghana), Ababu Namwamba (Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme [UNEP] and the United Nations Office in Nairobi [UNON]), and Andrew Karani (Ambassador to Brazil).

President Ruto proposed Cabinet changes on December 19 following a meeting with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, at his Gatundu home.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.