Kenya: House Invites Memoranda On Ruto's Cabinet, Foreign Service Nominees

Nairobi — The National Assembly has invited the public to submit memoranda regarding the upcoming approval hearings for three of President William Ruto's nominees to the Cabinet.

In a notice published on Saturday, the National Assembly called on the public to provide written statements under oath (affidavits), supported by any relevant evidence, contesting the suitability of any of the nominees.

"These submissions must be directed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, P.O. Box 41842-0100, Nairobi, or sent via email to cna@parliament.go.ke," read part of the notice.

"The deadline for receiving submissions is January 3, 2025, by 5:00 P.M."

The three nominees are Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture and Livestock Development), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade).

Similarly, the August House has called for public input on Kenya's Foreign Service nominees.

These include Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u (High Commissioner to Ghana), Ababu Namwamba (Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme [UNEP] and the United Nations Office in Nairobi [UNON]), and Andrew Karani (Ambassador to Brazil).

President Ruto proposed Cabinet changes on December 19 following a meeting with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, at his Gatundu home.