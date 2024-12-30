Kenya: Ruto Assigns Mudavadi, Mvurya and Duale Additional Dockets in Temporary Changes

28 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assigned vacant ministerial portfolios Acting Cabinet Secretaries following recent Cabinet changes.

The assigned Cabinet Secretaries will act in the portfolios pending parliamentary approval and appointment of new nominees.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will oversee the Ministry of Information, Communications, and Digital Economy, while Environment CS Aden Duale will manage the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Sports CS Salim Mvurya will temporarily take on responsibilities for the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

"In that regard, it is notified that the Head of State and Government, pursuant to Article 152(5)(a) of the Constitution, has assigned the vacant ministerial portfolios to the following Cabinet Secretaries in an acting capacity, as stated," read part of the statement by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Koskei said the interim appointments are part of a broader strategy to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of government operations while the parliamentary vetting process for nominated Cabinet Secretaries is completed.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has announced calls for the submission of memoranda regarding the upcoming approval hearings for three of President Ruto's nominees to the Cabinet.

The National Assembly called on the public to provide written statements under oath (affidavits), supported by any relevant evidence, contesting the suitability of any of the nominees.

The three nominees are Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture and Livestock Development), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade).

President Ruto nominated the trio to the Cabinet on December 19 following a meeting with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, in Gatundu.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.