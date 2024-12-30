South Africa: Police Confiscated Unpolished Diamonds in Kleinzee

The prevention and combatting of illegal mining activities continues unabatedly in Kleinzee and surrounding mining hotspot areas.

On Friday, 27 December 2024, the multi-disciplinary teams of Operation Vala Umgodi received intelligence driven information about undocumented persons who are residing at Nattubooi informal settlement in Kleinzee.

The information was operationalised, and members of SAPS, together with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), cordoned off the informal settlement. The police tactically approached the area and conducted searches at each informal household.

The search led to the arrest of fifteen undocumented persons, which included ten males and five females between the ages of 40 and 49. The police also confiscated two jackhammers from an undocumented female suspect.

The team further arrested a 20-year-old South African male suspect who was found in possession of suspected unpolished diamonds.

The public is encouraged to report illicit mining by contacting SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111.