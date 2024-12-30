South Africa: Police Confiscated Unpolished Diamonds in Kleinzee

28 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

The prevention and combatting of illegal mining activities continues unabatedly in Kleinzee and surrounding mining hotspot areas.

On Friday, 27 December 2024, the multi-disciplinary teams of Operation Vala Umgodi received intelligence driven information about undocumented persons who are residing at Nattubooi informal settlement in Kleinzee.

The information was operationalised, and members of SAPS, together with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), cordoned off the informal settlement. The police tactically approached the area and conducted searches at each informal household.

The search led to the arrest of fifteen undocumented persons, which included ten males and five females between the ages of 40 and 49. The police also confiscated two jackhammers from an undocumented female suspect.

The team further arrested a 20-year-old South African male suspect who was found in possession of suspected unpolished diamonds.

The public is encouraged to report illicit mining by contacting SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.