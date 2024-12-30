Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Reshuffle of Heads of Diplomatic, Consular Posts

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has conducted a partial reshuffle of the heads of diplomatic and consular posts, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs said Saturday in a statement.

"In accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has conducted a partial reshuffle in the heads of diplomatic and consular corps, affecting twenty-eight 28 ambassadors, six (06) consuls general and five (05) consuls," said the source.

"These new appointments are part of the revitalization of the performance of the diplomatic apparatus in the face of the current challenges and to ensure an optimal support for our national community abroad," said the source.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs underlined that "these appointments will come into force once the required protocol procedures are completed."