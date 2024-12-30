Sudan: Jabir Inspects Central Operations Chamber for Currency Replacement

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, inspected in Portsudan on Sunday the work of the Central Operations and Follow-Up Chamber for Currency Replacement, in the presence of the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour, the Director General of Police, General Khalid Hassan, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), Burae Siddig.

His Excellency appreciated the efforts of the chamber in following up on the replacement process, stressing the need for its continuation its work in following up on the flow and securing the replacement process in the targeted and non-targeted states according to what was planned by the Supreme Committee for Changing and Replacing the Currency.

Jabir explained that what happened to the national economy during the war is systematic devastation aimed at weakening the Sudanese state, praising the efforts of the chamber that took on this challenge and great national concern in order to enhance national and economic security in the country.

For his part, the Head of the Central Chamber, Maj. Gen. Kambal Hussein Kambal, explained that the visit came within the framework of the periodic follow-up of the Chamber's work to ensure the progress of the replacement process and the central linking of the states through the Chamber and to overcome all obstacles facing the implementation of the replacement process.

Kambal appreciated the interest of the Sovereignty Council and the Supreme Committee for Currency Change and Replacement in following up on the work of the Chamber.