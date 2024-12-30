Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Al-Golid Locality's Development Popular Body Delegation

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met Sunday the delegation of the Popular Body for the Development of Al-Gold Locality.

The spokesman for the delegation, Dr. Abdullah Fathi, said in a press statement, that the meeting addressed the impediments facing the locality and its development in all fields, in addition to the efforts made to provide the necessary services to citizens.

Dr. Fathi indicated that TSC President expressed his support for all development, service and agricultural projects in the locality, to achieve the desired development and provide the necessary services to citizens.

The spokesman for the delegation confirmed the support of the people of the locality and their full readiness to back the armed forces as they fight the battle of dignity and pride to defeat the rebel terrorist militia, praising the victories achieved by the armed forces.