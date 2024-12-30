Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Al-Golid Locality's Development Popular Body Delegation

30 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met Sunday the delegation of the Popular Body for the Development of Al-Gold Locality.

The spokesman for the delegation, Dr. Abdullah Fathi, said in a press statement, that the meeting addressed the impediments facing the locality and its development in all fields, in addition to the efforts made to provide the necessary services to citizens.

Dr. Fathi indicated that TSC President expressed his support for all development, service and agricultural projects in the locality, to achieve the desired development and provide the necessary services to citizens.

The spokesman for the delegation confirmed the support of the people of the locality and their full readiness to back the armed forces as they fight the battle of dignity and pride to defeat the rebel terrorist militia, praising the victories achieved by the armed forces.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.