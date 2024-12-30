Sudan: TSC President Visits Displaced Writers, Artists and Creatives in the Red Sea State

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan paid, on Sunday, an inspection visit to the headquarters of the Writers and Artists Union in the Red Sea State, and met with the displaced musicians and artists in the State, praising their great roles in supporting the armed forces against the criminal terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo.

During his visit to the headquarters of the Union in Port Sudan, which accommodates a number of creative artists, musicians and writers who were displaced to the state due to the war, Al-Burhan pointed to the appreciated contributions of this important category of our societies in supporting the armed forces through their artistic works, which had the highest impact in motivating all slices of the Sudanese people.

His Excellency heard the concerns and issues of the creatives and artists and promised to address them urgently, stressing the state's interest in caring for them and providing them with aid and support. He also announced his commitment to provide the necessary support to displaced writers, artists and creatives, as well as his support for the union in the Red Sea State through some necessary aids. In addition to rehabilitating the headquarters of the Union of Writers and Artists in the Red Sea State.

A number of artists and musicians expressed their thanks and appreciation to President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, for his visit to them and checking on their conditions.