Sudan: Including Prominent RSF Militia Commanders, More Than 460 Rebels Killed in North Darfur

29 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Fashir — The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements announced in the statement it issued today that it succeeded, in the heroic epic it fought along with the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Popular Self-Defense Force (Gashan) on Saturday against the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in the desert hub in the "Dargy Shagi" area north of Mellit locality in North Darfur State in its desperate attempt to lift the siege imposed on it by the joint force on Mellit, succeeded in killing more than 460 rebels of the militia, including prominent commanders such as Brig. Gen. Fadl Al-Nagi, Taha Osman Mudallal (son-in-law of Mayor Jumaa Dagalo, and nephew of the militia leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo), in addition to Lt. Colonel Hamid Daldoul.

The statement said that more than 60 military vehicles were also destroyed and 39 other intact vehicles with various equipment were seized.

On the same Saturday evening, in its battle that took place at exactly five o'clock in the evening against the militia in the "Jebel Issa" area axis located north of the city of Al-Maliha, the joint forces was able to completely eliminate the force, including their commanders, Major Hemaida Khiyar, Major Saddam Al-Goni, and Captain Suleiman Awd, in addition to destroying more than 43 military vehicles, and seizing control of 21 other vehicles in excellent condition.

The joint force pledged to continue the patriotic resistance, and to deal decisively with the terrorist Janjaweed militia in order to liberate every inch of the homeland soil.

