Sudan: Minister of Health - Malnutrition Rates in Sudan Are Similar to Pre-War Levels

Portsudan — Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, has agreed with the Ministry of Agriculture's information regarding the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Committee (IPC) report, saying that most of the statistics provided by the report are similar to the figures in the pre-war period, which is the information provided by the organizations that participate in health.

He said that malnutrition rates in some areas are due to the population being deprived of health services, water and food.

He pointed out that the general malnutrition rate in 24 localities out of 30 localities is 15%, which is similar to the pre-war period, indicating that there is an increase in 3 localities, namely Al-Tawisha, Al-Lait Jari Al-Nabi and Om-Kadada, due to the militia's control over them.

The minister said that international reports confirmed one death for every child out of 10,000 people in the areas of Wad Al-Mahi in the White Nile, Dordeib in the Red Sea and Al-Tawisha in North Darfur.

He said that the nutrition and child health service is one of the main axes that the ministry worked on during the war period due to the increase in malnutrition rates, which had been increasing for four decades, during which Sudan was classified as a critical nutrition case that required

Federal Minister of Health pointed out that the cases that require hospitalization range between 3-4%, and cases of general malnutrition range between 14-16%, and cases of stunting reach 30% during the four decades, which made the classification of Sudanese children a critical classification according to the World Health Organization throughout these decades.