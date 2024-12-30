Sudan: Jabir Praises Turkey's Supportive Stances Towards Sudan

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, has praised Turkey's supportive stances towards Sudan in international and regional forums, and its provision of humanitarian aid and assistance to the Sudanese people during their current ordeal and humanitarian crisis.

His Excellency reviewed, during his meeting with a group of Turkish journalists from Anadolu Agency and TRT Channel, the developments of the situation in Sudan and the efforts made to achieve security, stability and peace, noting that there are external parties seeking to vandalize Sudan, undermine its unity and dignity and destroy the military institution.

TSC Member stressed that the armed forces have the initiative, and that there will be no negotiations with the terrorist militia because it has lost control, announcing that the coming days will witness good news for the Sudanese people. He said, "The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia was a unit of the armed forces and rebelled against the military institution," and "the armed forces dealt with this rebellion based on their legal, patriotic and moral responsibilities that require them to defend the unity of the country."

For his part, Ayman Gad of TRT Arabic, explained that the visit of the Turkish media delegation came within the framework of standing on the overall situation in Sudan and the reality of what is happening from the repercussions of the current war and the systematic vandalization caused by the terrorist militia from violations and atrocities against civilians and public facilities. Gad indicated that the delegation stood on the extent of the destruction in some parts of Khartoum, and the buildings of the Sudan Radio and Television Corporation (SRTC), which the militia had used as premises for storing weapons and military equipment. The delegation also visited the front lines of military operations in some hubs. He pointed out that the delegation held a number of meetings with a number of ministers, which touched on the overall situation in Sudan and the efforts made to address the humanitarian crisis and deliver aid to those in need. He said, "Member of Transitional Sovereignty Council briefed us on the developments in the political, humanitarian, military and service situations and the efforts to provide the necessary needs for citizens and displaced persons who have been exiled to a number of states."