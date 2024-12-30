Rwanda: Joyous Celebration Spreads Worship Anthem in Debut Kigali Concert

Members of the Christian faithful from various parts of Kigali and beyond gathered at BK Arena on Sunday, December 29, eager for an evening of worship from South Africa's acclaimed gospel choir Joyous Celebration alongside Rwanda's very own Gentil Misigaro and Alarm Ministries.

The choir sparked spiritual atmosphere in an unforgettable evening of gospel music experience, leaving attendees longing for more

The first performer at the concert, which was initially scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., showed up more than two hours later. Gospel duo, couple and show MCs Rene Patrick and Tracy Agasaro apologized on behalf of the organising team although they could not explain what caused the delay.

There were so many empty seats when the concert began but revelers kept coming as time went by.

At 5:47 p.m., Alarm Ministries opened the stage with powerful performance in songs such as Messiah, Ijambo Ry'Imana, and Imbabazi Ze. Their vibrant set warmly welcomed guests from countries including Kenya, Botswana, Tanzania, Burundi and Uganda.

The choir's performance paved way for Evangelical Restoration Church Pastor Joshua Ndagijimana Masasu who shared an inspiring message based on Hebrews 13:15. He expressed his excitement in witnessing the rapid growth of gospel music in Rwanda and encouraged continued progress in the years to come.

Gentil Misigaro took the stage at 8:15 p.m., acknowledging the diverse audience and promising to bless them with the best of his music from his repertoire. Buri Munsi, also performed in Swahili as Kila Siku, was among the songs which stood out during his performance, much to the delight of the crowd.

Joyous Celebration was finally introduced to the stage at 9:11 p.m., transforming the atmosphere in the arena with their dynamic and uplifting performance. They sang crowd favorites such as Bengingazi, Useyabuya Baba, and Malilongwe. A special highlight was their Interpretation of Tuguhaye Icyubahiro in Kinyarwanda, which had the entire audience singing along in jubilation.

During their performance, Joyous Celebration apologized for their limited stage time, explaining that they had another commitment in Durban, South Africa, the following day, December 30. They also cited challenges with the event's organisation, which prevented them from delivering their full planned set.

Despite the setbacks, the choir promised to "return soon" for an extended performance. They exited the stage at 10:15 p.m., leaving the audience with a mix of joy and anticipation. Gentil Misigaro then returned to conclude the concert with a heartfelt closing performance.