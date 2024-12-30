Uganda: Excitement As Keddi Launches Electricity Project in Butebo

Excitement filled Namuswata Town Council in Butebo district as the Keddi Foundation, a non-governmental organization, launched an electricity project aimed at addressing power shortages in the area.

The project was commissioned on Saturday by Dr. Keddi Steven Zuluba, the CEO of Keddi Foundation, in prescence of hundreds of local residents and various district leaders.

This initiative seeks to alleviate the long-standing power shortages that have affected the district.

During the groundbreaking ceremony in Namuswata Town Council, Keddi, the brainchild of the project, emphasized that this effort is part of a broader strategy to enhance infrastructure and public services in a district that has struggled with an inadequate power grid.

"Today, we managed to launch this project of bringing electricity in Keddi Smart City. Keddi Smart City is a project that I started, I initiated myself, in terms of developing my area, because this village was one of the most despised villages, and I grew up here, but when I grew up, I said I would develop this place," Keddi said.

He added, "So, in developing this place, I decided to bring all the projects here, not put in Kampala. And when I brought this project of Keddi Smart City International, this year we launched the Tarmac Road, 6.6km..and today we have launched the electricity, the power, such that there is no city without power. Power is part of the infrastructure that makes a city. So that's why we decided to come here and we launched this project."

Keddi, who is seeking to represent the area in Parliament in 2026, emphasized that the initiative is designed to benefit all residents, stating that they will provide electricity to everyone in the district.

"Every resident is going to get power, because they have been having challenges of darkness, challenges of jobs.You find people, they don't have jobs because of power. But when power is supplied within the district, or in the community, people get jobs, people create jobs," he said.

In his remarks, John Mukama Sajja, the mayor of Namuswata Town Council, urged the community to refrain from vandalizing electrical equipment to ensure the successful completion of installation work.

"We thank God that we have got the power, but I'm just appealing to the public not to vandalize those wires and to keep the lines just like their property. This is something which is very valuable. Let's treasure it," he said.

He emphasized that the project is timely, as the area has long been without electricity, and he believes it will enhance trade and production locally.

"Let's give support to the workers and the contractors.This is part of the development which I've been yearning for. This is the part of the development which we've been yearning for in the Town Council," Sajja remarked.

Gilbert Omugit, the Speaker of Butebo Local Government, commended the Keddi Foundation for identifying the challenges faced by Butebo and recognizing that grid power is essential for the area's development.

"Whenever you talk about development, it is urbanization. And you can't have urbanization without power. So after the assessment, Keddi has realized that people need power. And after power, the rest will follow suit," Omugit said.

He urged voters to support leaders like Keddi, who prioritize development for their constituents over merely winning elections.

He assured that the district administration would collaborate closely with the contractor to ensure the project's smooth progress.

"As district leaders, we are committed to supporting you. We will safeguard this investment and work alongside the contractor to secure a brighter future for our community."

Butebo district was created from the Greater Pallisa district in 2017 and relies heavily on its road infrastructure for economic activities.

Philanthropist Keddi has initiated several development projects in the district.

In April, he launched a 6.5-kilometer Namuswata-Radio Uganda road project which is expected to transform the district upon its completion.

The road's tarmacking is being funded by the Keddi Foundation, in partnership with the Butebo District Local Government.