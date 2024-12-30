Ethiopia: Awash Fentale Hit By Series of Earthquakes, Including a 5.0-Magnitude Tremor Felt in Addis Abeba

Addis Abeba — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Awash area yesterday evening, ranking among the most significant seismic activities recorded in recent weeks. The earthquake, which occurred on 29 December, 2024, was one of seven tremors registered on the same day, signaling an active seismic period. The epicenter was located approximately 14 kilometers from Awash town.

In an interview with state media, Elias Lewi (PhD), Director of Geophysics and Space Science at Addis Ababa University (AAU), confirmed that seismic activity in the Awash Fentale region has been recurrent over the past week. He stated that the tremor recorded yesterday at a magnitude of 5.0 was also felt in Addis Abeba.

Elias further explained that tectonic activity in the area, particularly movements in basaltic rock formations, continues to drive these recurring earthquakes. He noted that these geological processes are likely to sustain the frequency of seismic events in the region.

Last week, Addis Standard reported two earthquakes near Fentale Mountain in the Metehara area on 23 December, 2024. The first tremor occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m., followed by a second, stronger earthquake at 10:41 p.m., which registered a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale.

Since late September 2024, the Awash Fentale Mountain area has experienced a series of earthquakes. Tremors have repeatedly been recorded, with vibrations reaching Addis Abeba, Afar, Dire Dawa, and surrounding areas.

In a recent interview with Addis Standard, Professor Atalay Ayele, Head of the Seismology Department at AAU, explained that earthquakes measuring 5.0 or higher on the Richter scale, which have the potential to cause substantial damage, are relatively rare in Ethiopia. However, he emphasized that such events still pose significant risks to infrastructure and human safety, particularly in regions with vulnerable populations and structures.