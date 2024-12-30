Zimbabwe: Church Jumps On 'ED2030' Bandwagon As Cleric Wutawunashe Likens Mnangagwa to Old Testament's Joshua

POPULAR cleric Andrew Wutawunashe has sensationally claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa is steering the country in the right trajectory despite glaring economic stagnation.

Wutawunashe said this in Bulawayo, on Sunday, where he led a National Thanksgiving event which was graced by President Mnangagwa.

Equating Mnangagwa with biblical figures, the cleric said the country is witnessing economic gains.

"Zimbabwe is moving forward and great work is being done and the servant we were given gave us the vision 2030 in the same spirit as that of Joshua and Caleb," said Wutawunashe.

Zimbabwe is witnessing economic challenges which have been exacerbated by the drought which was caused by the El Nino weather phenomena. This has left the majority of citizens starving and languishing in poverty.

The government is also struggling to find solutions to the ailing economy with the new local currency introduced in April this year on a downward spiral.

Wutawunashe blasted dissenting voices that have been vocal on the country's economic path.

He added, "People who speak badly on social media about Zimbabwe saying the country is struggling and there is hunger are not qualified. They know nothing.

"Programmes such as pfumvudza bringing great harvests. Dams, and roads point to a country that is being uplifted. The church believes the country has a bright future ."