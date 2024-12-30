Malawi: Former President Muluzi Seeks Unity Among Leaders to Resolve Lake Malawi Dispute

Former president Bakili Muluzi has initiated efforts to bring together national and regional leaders to mediate the long-standing Lake Malawi border dispute between Malawi and Tanzania.

Speaking to journalists in Blantyre yesterday, Muluzi revealed that he has reached out to fellow former president Joyce Banda and plans to engage the government and other key stakeholders to ensure the issue is resolved amicably. He emphasized the importance of unity and dialogue in addressing the row, which has escalated following Tanzania's recent actions, including the construction of Mbamba Bay Port in contested waters and the use of a school map that claims part of Lake Malawi.

"I have spoken to President Banda, and we both agree that this matter requires urgent attention. Once she returns to the country, we will meet to discuss our approach and seek clarity from the government on what is being done to address this pressing issue," said Muluzi.

The former president's comments come amid growing public frustration over the government's perceived silence on the matter. Governance expert George Chaima described the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' lack of communication as "completely shocking," urging authorities to update Malawians on developments behind the scenes. Chaima said Malawians deserve to know what is being done as the issue is critical, and transparency is key.

While Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo and the ministry's spokesperson Charles Nkhalamba have remained unavailable for comment, government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu dismissed recent allegations of inaction as "cheap propaganda." He assured that the government would issue a comprehensive statement at the appropriate time.

Muluzi expressed optimism about leveraging regional and international platforms to mediate the dispute. He hinted at involving the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) to foster dialogue between the two nations. He stressed the duty of leaders to ensure peace and stability, protect sovereignty, and maintain good relations with neighbors.

The border dispute dates back to colonial treaties, with Malawi relying on the 1890 Anglo-German Treaty that places the lake within its borders, while Tanzania invokes the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which suggests a median boundary.

Retired Brigadier General Marcel Chirwa and security analyst Colin Robinson recently noted that Malawi's focus on domestic issues has left the border dispute in limbo, urging the government to prioritize the matter to avoid further escalation. Meanwhile, marine engineer Austin Msowoya recommended training local experts in maritime law to strengthen Malawi's position in any negotiations or legal proceedings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muluzi's initiative to rally former leaders and stakeholders is seen as a crucial step toward resolving the dispute. With Joyce Banda's expected involvement and Muluzi's call for government transparency, Malawians are hopeful for a unified approach that protects the nation's interests and fosters regional cooperation. Muluzi concluded by stressing that Malawians deserve peace and clarity on this matter, and by working together, a solution that benefits both nations can be found.