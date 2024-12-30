Malawi: Salima Central East Shadow MP, Khonat, Shares New Year Gifts With Constituents

Over 500 constituents from the newly demarcated Salima Central East constituency started the New Year on a joyful note after receiving gifts from their independent Shadow Member of Parliament (MP) Nasreen Khonat on Sunday morning.

The beneficiaries were residents from Group Village Headman Mataka in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Maganga. Hundreds of children were given 400-gram packets of Purity Cream of Maize Soft Porridge, while women received new clothes.

During the donation, Khonat encouraged all eligible voters who failed to register during previous phases of voter registration to seize the opportunity when the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) reopens the registration process.

"I know some people could not register for various reasons, but I urge you to go and register when the opportunity arises. This is not a campaign period, but I want to emphasize that every eligible voter should register," Khonat said.

Khonat also promised to put the newly demarcated constituency on the map and highlighted her commitment to representing it in the August House, should she be given the opportunity.

Idrissah Chasowa, one of the senior citizens in the area, expressed gratitude for the donation and urged fellow constituents to support Khonat, describing her as a visionary woman with a passion to bring change to the area.

Salima Central East has nearly 10 shadow MPs, and Khonat's efforts are gaining recognition in the constituency.